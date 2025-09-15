At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan on sidelines

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday strongly condemned Israel’s reckless and provocative attack on Doha on September 9, calling for action against Israel for war crimes and sought an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday strongly condemned Israel’s reckless and provocative attack on Doha on September 9, calling for action against Israel for war crimes and sought an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Speaking at the Emergency Arab-Islamic summit hosted by Qatar here, he said the summit was held on a very sombre and sorrowful occasion, when the brotherly Islamic state of Qatar was treacherously targeted, by an aggressor, who violated international law without fear of any consequence.

The Prime Minister said, "This was a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar." "We express our all-out support and solidarity, with our Qatari brothers and sisters," he said adding, "Israel’s assault, against Qatar is not an isolated incident. It is yet another manifestation of its declared, hegemonic ambitions." "Even in wartime, the role of peace mediators is always deemed inviolable and held sacrosanct.

They are the messengers of fragile hope, - hope of keeping dialogue alive, to advance prospects of peace," he remarked. "One is therefore, compelled to question: Why then this charade of negotiations? Was the return of hostages ever a priority for a country that has no respect, or regard for human life?" he went on to say. He said, "We deeply appreciate, Qatar’s sincere and tireless diplomatic efforts, guided by the able leadership of the Emir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani." "Qatar has consistently, endeavoured to bridge divides and promote the noble cause of regional as well as global peace, under the most daunting challenges," he observed. "While, Gaza bleeds, the heart wrenching cries, of its innocent women and children echo through these halls," he continued saying, "We can hear, the frail voice, of the ten-year-old boy, Ameer, who walked twelve kilometres, bare footed, for a few morsels of bread, only to be gunned down by Israeli soldiers, along with 64000 of his fellow countrymen."

"Israel’s genocidal campaign in Palestine, has reduced Gaza, to rubble and ruin. The world shall always bear, the scars of this unending carnage, etched on the very soul of humanity. Injustice has reached, an unbearable level. This must stop! And stop now," he stressed. He said that Pakistan had reiterated urgent and essential steps. "Israel must be held accountable, for its war crimes against humanity in Palestine," he said and underlined the need for creation of an Arab-Islamic task force, to adopt effective measures to ward off Israeli expansionist designs. "We reiterate the OIC’s call to suspend Israel’s membership of the United Nations. Member states should actively consider implementing other appropriate measures against Israel," he emphasised.

The Prime Minister said the UN Security Council, must urgently demand, from Israel, under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire, release of hostages and exchange of Palestinian prisoners. He underscored the need for guaranteed, sustained and secure humanitarian access to all civilians in need and the protection of aid workers, medical teams, journalists and UN personnel.

He reiterated Pakistan's stance that a just, comprehensive, and lasting two state solution must be achieved with the creation of an independent State of Palestine with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital." While concluding his speech he said, "Today, in this historic gathering, we have affirmed solidarity, in our intentions, in our thoughts, and in our words. In unison, we have all condemned Israel’s aggression." "Let history record this moment, when we, the leaders of the Arab-Islamic world, have chosen unity, dignity, and courage over silence and inaction," he said adding, "Otherwise, my brothers and sisters, may I submit in all humility, posterity will never forgive us!"

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met with leaders of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab–Islamic Summit and discussed the situation in the wake of Israel’s recent attack on Qatar on September 09, 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff were also present in the meetings.

During the extremely warm and cordial meeting with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, they exchanged views on the situation emerging after Israel’s aggression on Doha.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned Israel’s action and termed it as a deliberate attempt by Israel to derail the Middle East peace efforts.

The Prime Minister conveyed his deep appreciation for HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s bold and sagacious leadership in unifying the Ummah at this critical time.

In this regard, the Prime Minister assured the Saudi Crown Prince of Pakistan’s all out diplomatic support, particularly at the United Nations Security Council, where Pakistan is currently a non-permanent member, as well as at all other diplomatic multilateral foras, including the OIC.

He said that the convening of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha had sent out an important message that Muslims around the world spoke with one voice against Israel’s unlawful and reckless aggression, that threatened regional peace and security.

While reaffirming the historic, deep-rooted fraternal bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for the Kingdom’s steadfast support for Pakistan, through thick and thin.

The Crown Prince said that he was looking forward to PM’s upcoming State Visit to Riyadh later this week, that would provide both sides an important opportunity for a comprehensive exchange of views on bilateral as well as regional and global issues.

The Prime Minister conveyed his warm respects and regards for The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman, expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s leadership and for Pakistan’s active diplomatic efforts, including at the UNSC and OIC to express solidarity with Qatar at this critical time.

In his meeting with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the Prime Minister conveyed Pakistan’s strongest condemnation of Israeli aggression against Qatar on September 9.

Both leaders expressed their solidarity with Qatar and termed the violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity by Israel as reckless and a blatant violation of international law.

While appreciating Egypt’s proactive diplomacy at this difficult juncture, the Prime Minister called the Doha Arab-Islamic Summit as an important step to demonstrate unity within the ranks of the Muslim world against Israel, that must be held accountable for its behaviour.

Recalling his meeting with the Egyptian President last December at the D-8 Summit in Cairo, as well as their telephone conversations on the occasion of Eid earlier this year, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to enhance its bilateral relations with Egypt, particularly in the areas of trade, investment and health.

The two leaders agreed to continue to remain in close contact, particularly in view of the regional situation.

The Prime Minister also met with King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The Prime Minister conveyed Pakistan’s strong condemnation of Israel’s recent aggression against Qatar, terming it a grave violation of law and an attempt to derail Middle East peace efforts.

The Prime Minister lauded King Abdullah II’s steadfast leadership on the Palestinian cause.

The two leaders underscored the urgency of Muslim unity in confronting Israel’s belligerent actions and agreed to continue close consultations to mobilize international support for peace and stability in the region.