Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Five leading universities of Punjab including University of Kamalia have come together to launch a new academic consortium for driving innovation, collaboration and social impact in Pakistan’s higher education sector.

According to Prof Dr Yasir Nawab Vice Chancellor Kamalia University, the Vice Chancellors of five universities including the University of Kamalia, Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan, Thal University Bhakkar, University of Education Lahore and Government College University Lahore have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to establish the ISLAH Consortium.

He said that ISLAH is an acronym for Innovation, Skills, Learning, Academics, and Hope which would bring together both newly established universities and institutions with over a century of academic heritage.

This initiative would promote joint faculty development, collaborative research, student and faculty mobility, community outreach and resource sharing across the institutions, he said, adding that a series of joint activities including conferences and student-focused programs are expected to roll out in the coming months.

Highlighting its vision, he said that the consortium would help represent the entire provincial footprint of Punjab from Lahore to Southern Punjab with a long-term plan to expand nationwide.

He emphasized that ISLAH would draw on Pakistan’s deep intellectual traditions and recent progress in global higher education rankings, despite limited resources.

The consortium would also serve as a future-ready platform for innovation and excellence in teaching, research and community service, he opined hope.