Sri Lanka Secure Second Consecutive Win, Eliminate Hong Kong From Asia Cup 2025
Hong Kong managed a respectable total of 149 for 4 in the allotted 20 overs
Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept Sri Lanka continued their fine form in the Asia Cup T20 2025, defeating Hong Kong by four wickets in the Group B encounter played in Dubai on Monday.
With this victory, Sri Lanka registered their second successive win in the tournament while Hong Kong bowed out after suffering their third consecutive defeat.
Winning the toss, Sri Lanka invited Hong Kong to bat first. Hong Kong managed a respectable total of 149 for 4 in the allotted 20 overs.
Opener Nizakat Khan led from the front with a fluent 52, while skipper Anshy Rath supported with a solid 48. Their 88-run partnership gave Hong Kong a promising start, but the middle order failed to accelerate in the final overs. Dushmantha Chameera was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers, claiming two wickets for 27 runs.
In reply, Sri Lanka chased the 150-run target comfortably, finishing at 150 for 6 in 18.
5 overs. Pathum Nissanka anchored the innings with a brilliant 68 off 44 balls, including 8 boundaries and 2 sixes. Kusal Perera chipped in with 20, while Wanindu Hasaranga’s quick 20 provided momentum in the middle overs. Despite losing a few wickets towards the end, Sri Lanka crossed the line with ease.
This win puts Sri Lanka firmly at the top of Group B with four points from two matches, virtually guaranteeing them a place in the Super Four stage. On the other hand, Hong Kong’s third defeat means they are now out of contention, ending their Asia Cup campaign without a win.
Sri Lanka will next face Bangladesh in their final group match, while Hong Kong will exit the tournament with lessons to carry forward for future events.
