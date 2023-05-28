MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) A snow avalanche killed at least 10 people and injured 26 others in northern Pakistan on Saturday, media reported.

The disaster struck the Astore district of the Gilgit-Baltistan region, Geo tv reported.

The broadcaster cited deputy police chief in the region Tufail Mir as saying that a control room had been set up in the area to facilitate rescue efforts.

An army helicopter as well as a team of doctors and rescuers also arrived at the site to recover the victims, the report said.