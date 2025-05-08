ATC adjourns hearing on plea for polygraphic, photogrammetric tests of PTI founder

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned until May 14 the hearing of a police application seeking permission to conduct polygraphic and photogrammetric tests on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in connection with 12 cases linked to the May 9 violence.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the proceedings, during which Barrister Salman Safdar, counsel for the PTI founder, appeared before the court and requested time to prepare and submit arguments. He informed the court that he would present his arguments after meeting and consulting with his client at Adiala Jail.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till May 14.

Police officials have sought the court's permission to carry out polygraphic and photogrammetric tests, including voice matching, of the PTI founder within the Adiala Jail premises. According to investigators, these procedures are vital to advancing investigations into 12 separate cases related to the May 9 unrest, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.