Open Menu

ATC Adjourns Hearing On Plea For Polygraphic, Photogrammetric Tests Of PTI Founder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 09:00 PM

ATC adjourns hearing on plea for polygraphic, photogrammetric tests of PTI founder

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned until May 14 the hearing of a police application seeking permission to conduct polygraphic and photogrammetric tests on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in connection with 12 cases linked to the May 9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned until May 14 the hearing of a police application seeking permission to conduct polygraphic and photogrammetric tests on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in connection with 12 cases linked to the May 9 violence.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the proceedings, during which Barrister Salman Safdar, counsel for the PTI founder, appeared before the court and requested time to prepare and submit arguments. He informed the court that he would present his arguments after meeting and consulting with his client at Adiala Jail.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till May 14.

Police officials have sought the court's permission to carry out polygraphic and photogrammetric tests, including voice matching, of the PTI founder within the Adiala Jail premises. According to investigators, these procedures are vital to advancing investigations into 12 separate cases related to the May 9 unrest, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

Recent Stories

Punjab govt implementing policies to promote inves ..

Punjab govt implementing policies to promote investment in industrial zones: Bri ..

7 seconds ago
 KU rally condemns Indian aggression, expresses sol ..

KU rally condemns Indian aggression, expresses solidarity with Pakistan armed fo ..

9 seconds ago
 Foreign woman assault case: suspect nabbed in 51 h ..

Foreign woman assault case: suspect nabbed in 51 hours

6 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns hearing on plea for polygraphic, phot ..

ATC adjourns hearing on plea for polygraphic, photogrammetric tests of PTI found ..

6 minutes ago
 Protest rally against Indian aggression held for 2 ..

Protest rally against Indian aggression held for 2nd day at Sindh University

6 minutes ago
 Mengal chairs meeting on civil defense, public awa ..

Mengal chairs meeting on civil defense, public awareness in light of Indian aggr ..

6 minutes ago
WAPDA's new engineers visit Suki Kinari hydropower ..

WAPDA's new engineers visit Suki Kinari hydropower station

2 minutes ago
 Indian aggression: 57 int'l flights affected in P ..

Indian aggression: 57 int'l flights affected in Pakistani airspace

2 minutes ago
 All educational institutions closed in AJK for an ..

All educational institutions closed in AJK for an indefinite period

2 minutes ago
 Jinnah Park to be transformed into Theme Park: DG ..

Jinnah Park to be transformed into Theme Park: DG PHA

2 minutes ago
 Control room set up at DGPR to combat disinformati ..

Control room set up at DGPR to combat disinformation: Azma Bukhari

2 minutes ago
 Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables re ..

Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables recovered

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan