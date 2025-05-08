Mengal chairs meeting on civil defense, public awareness in light of Indian aggression

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A meeting of all commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) across Punjab was held at the Punjab Home Department under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal.

The meeting focused on civil defense and public awareness in light of Indian aggression, during which several key decisions were made.

The Home Secretary instructed that divisional intelligence committee meetings be convened immediately throughout Punjab. He also directed strict implementation of the issued drone protocol and required clearance from the relevant area’s bomb disposal squad.

He emphasised the use of sirens in case of any attack or emergency and called for increased civil defense drills and public awareness campaigns. The Home Secretary stressed that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued for emergency situations must be fully implemented without exception.

Civil Defense and Rescue 1122 must remain present in the field for public safety, he added.

He also instructed authorities to monitor and curb the spread of fake news and misinformation on social media. In addition, he ordered enhanced security for key installations and sensitive locations and directed the divisional and district administrations to remain on full red alert 24/7.

Mengal further instructed that Public Liaison Committees (PLCs) be immediately activated and that all departments cooperate with law enforcement agencies. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious objects or explosive materials or to verify information by contacting the Home Department via WhatsApp at 0333-4002653.