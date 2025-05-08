IHC Removes Objections On Petitions Of PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 08:46 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday removed the objections of registrar office on petitions for suspension of sentences of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in 190 million pounds reference, and ordered to issue diary number
A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif heard the petitions seeking suspension of petitioners’ sentences.
Petitioners’ lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa argued that the registrar office had raised unprecedented objections against the petitions. Such objection used to increase the problems of litigants, he said.
The acting chief justice remarked that the appeals would be fixed for hearing once the diary number is issued. After this, the court adjourned further hearing of the case.
