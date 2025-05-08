Foreign woman assault case: suspect nabbed in 51 hours

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the sexual assault and robbery of a foreign woman, completing the operation within a record 51 hours of the incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the sexual assault and robbery of a foreign woman, completing the operation within a record 51 hours of the incident.

An official told APP on Thursday that the victim, a foreign national, reported to the Aabpara Police Station that she had been sexually assaulted and robbed of her valuable belongings by an unknown person in Islamabad’s G-6 sector.

He said the report was taken very seriously by the Islamabad Police, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi immediately constituted a high-level investigation team under the supervision of DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq.

The investigation team used advanced tools including CCTV footage, geo-fencing, and forensic analysis to trace the accused.

After sustained efforts and teamwork, the suspect was arrested, and the stolen items were recovered from his possession.

The foreign woman formally identified the suspect during the identification process and expressed her deep satisfaction over the swift and effective response by the police.

IGP Rizvi appreciated the performance of the investigation team, stating that their efforts reflect the professionalism, efficiency, and dedication of the Islamabad Police. “Ensuring the safety of citizens and foreigners alike is our top priority, and there is absolutely no space for such heinous criminals in the Federal capital,” he added.

He further stated that legal proceedings are in progress, and all necessary evidence and legal requirements are being fulfilled to secure the harshest possible punishment for the accused.

