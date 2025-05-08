WAPDA's New Engineers Visit Suki Kinari Hydropower Station
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 09:04 PM
More than 20 newly inducted Assistant Executive Engineers (AXENs) from the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Thursday visited the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station as part of a specialized training course organized by the Hydropower Training Institute, WAPDA Mangla
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) More than 20 newly inducted Assistant Executive Engineers (AXENs) from the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Thursday visited the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station as part of a specialized training course organized by the Hydropower Training Institute, WAPDA Mangla.
Accompanied by their instructors, the delegation was warmly welcomed by the SK Hydro Private Limited team—the client of 884 Suki Kinari at the project site—who facilitated an insightful and technically enriching visit.
During the exchange, experts from the SK Project Company conducted in-depth briefings on the station’s core technologies, hydrology, construction practices, and operational frameworks.
The visiting engineers were particularly impressed with the station’s advanced construction techniques, intelligent management systems, and the smooth coordination between Chinese and Pakistani engineering teams.
A detailed presentation was also delivered on the project's Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility (CSER) initiatives, highlighting SK Hydro’s commitment to uplifting local communities and preserving ecological balance in the region.
Participants expressed deep appreciation for the hospitality and knowledge shared by the SK Hydropower Station team.
They noted that the visit significantly broadened their technical understanding of hydropower systems and deepened their appreciation for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s role in Pakistan’s sustainable energy development.
The SK Hydropower Station—funded, constructed, and operated by China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd.—began commercial operation on September 14, 2024. As a key green energy infrastructure project under CPEC, it continues to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan's economic growth and energy security.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt implementing policies to promote investment in industrial zones: Bri ..
KU rally condemns Indian aggression, expresses solidarity with Pakistan armed fo ..
Foreign woman assault case: suspect nabbed in 51 hours
ATC adjourns hearing on plea for polygraphic, photogrammetric tests of PTI found ..
Protest rally against Indian aggression held for 2nd day at Sindh University
Mengal chairs meeting on civil defense, public awareness in light of Indian aggr ..
WAPDA's new engineers visit Suki Kinari hydropower station
Indian aggression: 57 int'l flights affected in Pakistani airspace
All educational institutions closed in AJK for an indefinite period
Jinnah Park to be transformed into Theme Park: DG PHA
Control room set up at DGPR to combat disinformation: Azma Bukhari
Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables recovered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt implementing policies to promote investment in industrial zones: Brig (R) Babar Alauddin8 seconds ago
-
KU rally condemns Indian aggression, expresses solidarity with Pakistan armed forces10 seconds ago
-
Foreign woman assault case: suspect nabbed in 51 hours6 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns hearing on plea for polygraphic, photogrammetric tests of PTI founder6 minutes ago
-
Protest rally against Indian aggression held for 2nd day at Sindh University6 minutes ago
-
Mengal chairs meeting on civil defense, public awareness in light of Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
WAPDA's new engineers visit Suki Kinari hydropower station2 minutes ago
-
Indian aggression: 57 int'l flights affected in Pakistani airspace2 minutes ago
-
Jinnah Park to be transformed into Theme Park: DG PHA2 minutes ago
-
Control room set up at DGPR to combat disinformation: Azma Bukhari2 minutes ago
-
Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables recovered20 minutes ago
-
IHC removes objections on petitions of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi20 minutes ago