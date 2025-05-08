More than 20 newly inducted Assistant Executive Engineers (AXENs) from the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Thursday visited the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station as part of a specialized training course organized by the Hydropower Training Institute, WAPDA Mangla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) More than 20 newly inducted Assistant Executive Engineers (AXENs) from the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Thursday visited the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station as part of a specialized training course organized by the Hydropower Training Institute, WAPDA Mangla.

Accompanied by their instructors, the delegation was warmly welcomed by the SK Hydro Private Limited team—the client of 884 Suki Kinari at the project site—who facilitated an insightful and technically enriching visit.

During the exchange, experts from the SK Project Company conducted in-depth briefings on the station’s core technologies, hydrology, construction practices, and operational frameworks.

The visiting engineers were particularly impressed with the station’s advanced construction techniques, intelligent management systems, and the smooth coordination between Chinese and Pakistani engineering teams.

A detailed presentation was also delivered on the project's Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility (CSER) initiatives, highlighting SK Hydro’s commitment to uplifting local communities and preserving ecological balance in the region.

Participants expressed deep appreciation for the hospitality and knowledge shared by the SK Hydropower Station team.

They noted that the visit significantly broadened their technical understanding of hydropower systems and deepened their appreciation for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s role in Pakistan’s sustainable energy development.

The SK Hydropower Station—funded, constructed, and operated by China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd.—began commercial operation on September 14, 2024. As a key green energy infrastructure project under CPEC, it continues to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan's economic growth and energy security.