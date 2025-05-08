Open Menu

WAPDA's New Engineers Visit Suki Kinari Hydropower Station

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 09:04 PM

WAPDA's new engineers visit Suki Kinari hydropower station

More than 20 newly inducted Assistant Executive Engineers (AXENs) from the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Thursday visited the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station as part of a specialized training course organized by the Hydropower Training Institute, WAPDA Mangla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) More than 20 newly inducted Assistant Executive Engineers (AXENs) from the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Thursday visited the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station as part of a specialized training course organized by the Hydropower Training Institute, WAPDA Mangla.

Accompanied by their instructors, the delegation was warmly welcomed by the SK Hydro Private Limited team—the client of 884 Suki Kinari at the project site—who facilitated an insightful and technically enriching visit.

During the exchange, experts from the SK Project Company conducted in-depth briefings on the station’s core technologies, hydrology, construction practices, and operational frameworks.

The visiting engineers were particularly impressed with the station’s advanced construction techniques, intelligent management systems, and the smooth coordination between Chinese and Pakistani engineering teams.

A detailed presentation was also delivered on the project's Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility (CSER) initiatives, highlighting SK Hydro’s commitment to uplifting local communities and preserving ecological balance in the region.

Participants expressed deep appreciation for the hospitality and knowledge shared by the SK Hydropower Station team.

They noted that the visit significantly broadened their technical understanding of hydropower systems and deepened their appreciation for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s role in Pakistan’s sustainable energy development.

The SK Hydropower Station—funded, constructed, and operated by China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd.—began commercial operation on September 14, 2024. As a key green energy infrastructure project under CPEC, it continues to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan's economic growth and energy security.

Recent Stories

Punjab govt implementing policies to promote inves ..

Punjab govt implementing policies to promote investment in industrial zones: Bri ..

8 seconds ago
 KU rally condemns Indian aggression, expresses sol ..

KU rally condemns Indian aggression, expresses solidarity with Pakistan armed fo ..

10 seconds ago
 Foreign woman assault case: suspect nabbed in 51 h ..

Foreign woman assault case: suspect nabbed in 51 hours

6 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns hearing on plea for polygraphic, phot ..

ATC adjourns hearing on plea for polygraphic, photogrammetric tests of PTI found ..

6 minutes ago
 Protest rally against Indian aggression held for 2 ..

Protest rally against Indian aggression held for 2nd day at Sindh University

6 minutes ago
 Mengal chairs meeting on civil defense, public awa ..

Mengal chairs meeting on civil defense, public awareness in light of Indian aggr ..

6 minutes ago
WAPDA's new engineers visit Suki Kinari hydropower ..

WAPDA's new engineers visit Suki Kinari hydropower station

2 minutes ago
 Indian aggression: 57 int'l flights affected in P ..

Indian aggression: 57 int'l flights affected in Pakistani airspace

2 minutes ago
 All educational institutions closed in AJK for an ..

All educational institutions closed in AJK for an indefinite period

2 minutes ago
 Jinnah Park to be transformed into Theme Park: DG ..

Jinnah Park to be transformed into Theme Park: DG PHA

2 minutes ago
 Control room set up at DGPR to combat disinformati ..

Control room set up at DGPR to combat disinformation: Azma Bukhari

2 minutes ago
 Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables re ..

Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables recovered

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan