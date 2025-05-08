KU rally condemns Indian aggression, expresses solidarity with Pakistan armed forces

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The University of Karachi hosted a rally on Thursday to denounce Indian aggression and cowardly attacks on innocent civilians under the cover of darkness.

Faculty members, students, and administrative staff stood in unshakable support of the Pakistan Armed Forces, commending their swift and decisive response.

The rally, led by KU’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, began from the University’s Administrative Building and concluded at the Azadi Chowk.

Participants carried banners and placards with slogans such as ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, ‘India Murdabad’, and ‘Pakistan Army Zindabad’, expressing unwavering national spirit and condemnation of Indian hostilities.

Addressing the gathering, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi observed that India’s aggressive stance is a grave threat to regional peace and stability. He reaffirmed that Pakistan is a peaceful nation but will always stand ready to deliver a decisive response whenever its sovereignty is challenged.

He applauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for their swift, professional, and fearless countermeasures, stating that they had destroyed India’s arrogance by effectively targeting military threats.

He emphasized that true victories are achieved through skill, discipline, and expertise—not just advanced weaponry—qualities that Pakistan’s forces continuously demonstrate to the world.

Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi further congratulated the Pakistan Armed Forces for successfully thwarting India’s cowardly attack, humbling their arrogance, and defending Pakistan with unmatched strength.

He praised the unity and resilience of the Pakistani people, declaring that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its military, ready to face any challenge.

The participants of the rally lauded the destruction of five Indian aircraft in the blink of an eye and mentioned that it was a great example of the armed forces' ability.

The rally concluded with powerful chants of patriotism, reinforcing the unwavering determination of the Pakistani people and their deep respect for the defenders of the nation.