LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) India's state-sponsored terrorism has become a threat to the international community, as on Thursday 57 international flights were affected in Pakistani territory.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) local chapter official sources told APP that no drought, India has openly violated international law in serious human crimes.

During India's cowardly attack, 57 international flights were affected in Pakistani airspace, 10 flights were diverted, 7 were delayed, while 40 passengers planes remained in danger during the flight. India's cowardly attack put thousands of precious lives at risk. India, obsessed with war, did not care about international law or humanity, said the official.