Indian Aggression: 57 Int'l Flights Affected In Pakistani Airspace
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 09:04 PM
India's state-sponsored terrorism has become a threat to the international community, as on Thursday 57 international flights were affected in Pakistani territory
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) India's state-sponsored terrorism has become a threat to the international community, as on Thursday 57 international flights were affected in Pakistani territory.
Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) local chapter official sources told APP that no drought, India has openly violated international law in serious human crimes.
During India's cowardly attack, 57 international flights were affected in Pakistani airspace, 10 flights were diverted, 7 were delayed, while 40 passengers planes remained in danger during the flight. India's cowardly attack put thousands of precious lives at risk. India, obsessed with war, did not care about international law or humanity, said the official.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt implementing policies to promote investment in industrial zones: Bri ..
KU rally condemns Indian aggression, expresses solidarity with Pakistan armed fo ..
Foreign woman assault case: suspect nabbed in 51 hours
ATC adjourns hearing on plea for polygraphic, photogrammetric tests of PTI found ..
Protest rally against Indian aggression held for 2nd day at Sindh University
Mengal chairs meeting on civil defense, public awareness in light of Indian aggr ..
WAPDA's new engineers visit Suki Kinari hydropower station
Indian aggression: 57 int'l flights affected in Pakistani airspace
All educational institutions closed in AJK for an indefinite period
Jinnah Park to be transformed into Theme Park: DG PHA
Control room set up at DGPR to combat disinformation: Azma Bukhari
Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables recovered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt implementing policies to promote investment in industrial zones: Brig (R) Babar Alauddin8 seconds ago
-
KU rally condemns Indian aggression, expresses solidarity with Pakistan armed forces10 seconds ago
-
Foreign woman assault case: suspect nabbed in 51 hours6 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns hearing on plea for polygraphic, photogrammetric tests of PTI founder6 minutes ago
-
Protest rally against Indian aggression held for 2nd day at Sindh University6 minutes ago
-
Mengal chairs meeting on civil defense, public awareness in light of Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
WAPDA's new engineers visit Suki Kinari hydropower station2 minutes ago
-
Indian aggression: 57 int'l flights affected in Pakistani airspace2 minutes ago
-
Jinnah Park to be transformed into Theme Park: DG PHA2 minutes ago
-
Control room set up at DGPR to combat disinformation: Azma Bukhari2 minutes ago
-
Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables recovered20 minutes ago
-
IHC removes objections on petitions of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi20 minutes ago