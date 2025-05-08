Punjab govt implementing policies to promote investment in industrial zones: Brig (R) Babar Alauddin

Chairperson CM Punjab Inspection, Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate Brig (R) Babar Alauddin (Sitara-Imtiaz Military) visited Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Chairperson CM Punjab Inspection, Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate Brig (R) Babar Alauddin (Sitara-Imtiaz Military) visited Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) here on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting, he reviewed the security arrangements, facilities provided to investors in FIEDMC industrial zones and steps taken to increase their confidence.

On this occasion, a briefing was given by the FIEDMC administration on the promotion of industrial activities and measures taken for the security of the Chinese.

The Chairperson said that the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was implementing far-reaching policies to promote investment in industrial zones. Investors should be provided with all possible facilities in the industrial zones managed by FIEDMC and industries should be established on the plots acquired by the investors here.

He further said that the establishment of industries will increase economic activities and people will get employment. He urged for foolproof measures for the security of FIEDMC.

He also inspected the barbed wire fence installed for FIEDMC security, FIEDMC Hospital and directed steps to start service delivery.

Earlier, he also planted a sapling.

Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhumra Zoha Basit and FIEDMC officers were also present.

Later, Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin (SIM) also reviewed the service delivery at THQ hospital Chak Jhumra and reviewed the availability of medicines to the patients.

He said that according to the vision of Punjab CM, there was a zero tolerance policy for negligence in service delivery in the government hospitals.