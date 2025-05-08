- Home
- Pakistan
- Punjab govt implementing policies to promote investment in industrial zones: Brig (R) Babar Alauddin
Punjab Govt Implementing Policies To Promote Investment In Industrial Zones: Brig (R) Babar Alauddin
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 09:06 PM
Chairperson CM Punjab Inspection, Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate Brig (R) Babar Alauddin (Sitara-Imtiaz Military) visited Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) here on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Chairperson CM Punjab Inspection, Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate Brig (R) Babar Alauddin (Sitara-Imtiaz Military) visited Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) here on Thursday.
Chairing a meeting, he reviewed the security arrangements, facilities provided to investors in FIEDMC industrial zones and steps taken to increase their confidence.
On this occasion, a briefing was given by the FIEDMC administration on the promotion of industrial activities and measures taken for the security of the Chinese.
The Chairperson said that the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was implementing far-reaching policies to promote investment in industrial zones. Investors should be provided with all possible facilities in the industrial zones managed by FIEDMC and industries should be established on the plots acquired by the investors here.
He further said that the establishment of industries will increase economic activities and people will get employment. He urged for foolproof measures for the security of FIEDMC.
He also inspected the barbed wire fence installed for FIEDMC security, FIEDMC Hospital and directed steps to start service delivery.
Earlier, he also planted a sapling.
Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhumra Zoha Basit and FIEDMC officers were also present.
Later, Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin (SIM) also reviewed the service delivery at THQ hospital Chak Jhumra and reviewed the availability of medicines to the patients.
He said that according to the vision of Punjab CM, there was a zero tolerance policy for negligence in service delivery in the government hospitals.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt implementing policies to promote investment in industrial zones: Bri ..
KU rally condemns Indian aggression, expresses solidarity with Pakistan armed fo ..
Foreign woman assault case: suspect nabbed in 51 hours
ATC adjourns hearing on plea for polygraphic, photogrammetric tests of PTI found ..
Protest rally against Indian aggression held for 2nd day at Sindh University
Mengal chairs meeting on civil defense, public awareness in light of Indian aggr ..
WAPDA's new engineers visit Suki Kinari hydropower station
Indian aggression: 57 int'l flights affected in Pakistani airspace
All educational institutions closed in AJK for an indefinite period
Jinnah Park to be transformed into Theme Park: DG PHA
Control room set up at DGPR to combat disinformation: Azma Bukhari
Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables recovered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt implementing policies to promote investment in industrial zones: Brig (R) Babar Alauddin5 minutes ago
-
KU rally condemns Indian aggression, expresses solidarity with Pakistan armed forces5 minutes ago
-
Foreign woman assault case: suspect nabbed in 51 hours11 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns hearing on plea for polygraphic, photogrammetric tests of PTI founder11 minutes ago
-
Protest rally against Indian aggression held for 2nd day at Sindh University11 minutes ago
-
Mengal chairs meeting on civil defense, public awareness in light of Indian aggression11 minutes ago
-
WAPDA's new engineers visit Suki Kinari hydropower station7 minutes ago
-
Indian aggression: 57 int'l flights affected in Pakistani airspace7 minutes ago
-
Jinnah Park to be transformed into Theme Park: DG PHA7 minutes ago
-
Control room set up at DGPR to combat disinformation: Azma Bukhari7 minutes ago
-
Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables recovered25 minutes ago
-
IHC removes objections on petitions of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi25 minutes ago