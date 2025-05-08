Jinnah Park to be transformed into Theme Park: DG PHA

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 09:04 PM

In a major development for the city's recreational infrastructure, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan has decided to transform Jinnah Park into a state-of-the-art theme park

The announcement was made by Director General DG) PHA, Kareem Bakhsh during his visit to the Jinnah Park along with a team of developers here on Thursday.

During the visit, DG PHA and Director Horticulture provided a comprehensive briefing on the renovation and development plans. They emphasized that the park will be restored from the ground up, incorporating modern facilities and attractions to serve as a model recreational space for the citizens of Multan.

“The Commissioner of Multan is fully committed to upgrading the city’s parks with advanced amenities,” said DG PHA. “Jinnah Park will be turned into an exemplary park that reflects innovation, sustainability and family-friendly entertainment”, he maintained.

The DG PHA also shared that the construction of a new paddle court and cricket court adjacent to the park was in filing states of completion and will soon be opened to the public.

The transformation of Jinnah Park into a theme park was expected to enhance the quality of life in Multan by offering residents and tourists a vibrant, green and engaging environment for leisure and sports activities.

