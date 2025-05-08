All Educational Institutions Closed In AJK For An Indefinite Period
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 09:04 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) All the private and public sector educational institutions, including universities, colleges, and schools, have been closed for an indefinite period across Azad Jammu Kashmir with immediate effect in view of the escalating situation caused by the recent unprovoked Indian aggression from across the line of control, working boundary, and international border.
The educational institutions in AJK shall remain closed till further orders, according to notifications issued on Thursday by the managements of the concerned state-run and private sector universities, colleges, and schools in AJK.
