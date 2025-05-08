Open Menu

Nine Members Of Criminal Gang Busted, Valuables Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 08:46 PM

Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables recovered

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Humak, Golra, and Karachi Company police station teams arrested nine members of a notorious criminal gang involved in multiple crimes and recovered stolen valuables, motorbikes, and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Humak, Golra, and Karachi Company police station teams arrested nine members of a notorious criminal gang involved in multiple crimes and recovered stolen valuables, motorbikes, and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Thursday.

An official told APP that the arrested suspects were involved in various criminal activities across the city.

They were identified as Ali, Essa, Awais, Tanveer, Irfan, Waheed, Sheraz, Qamar Abbas, and Jaberan Jalal.

Police teams recovered stolen motorcycles, mobile phones, valuables, and illegal weapons from the gang. Cases have been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Tariq directed officers to continue the crackdown on criminal elements and ensure all possible measures are taken to safeguard the life and property of citizens.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables re ..

Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables recovered

3 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi BISE exams scheduled for May 9 cancelle ..

Rawalpindi BISE exams scheduled for May 9 cancelled

3 minutes ago
 IHC removes objections on petitions of PTI founde ..

IHC removes objections on petitions of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

3 minutes ago
 Mango farmers advised for timely irrigation of orc ..

Mango farmers advised for timely irrigation of orchards

3 minutes ago
 JKNF calls for defusing tensions & resolving Kashm ..

JKNF calls for defusing tensions & resolving Kashmir issue

3 minutes ago
 China concerned over current developments between ..

China concerned over current developments between India and Pakistan: Lin Jian

26 seconds ago
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.48 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.48 billion

18 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority cracks down on unsafe meat

Punjab Food Authority cracks down on unsafe meat

28 seconds ago
 Securities and Exchanges of Commission of Pakistan ..

Securities and Exchanges of Commission of Pakistan registers 2,956 new companies ..

30 seconds ago
 Indian aggression: Edhi Foundation Lahore cancels ..

Indian aggression: Edhi Foundation Lahore cancels staff leaves

31 seconds ago
 Rallies held to express solidarity with Pak armed ..

Rallies held to express solidarity with Pak armed forces

33 seconds ago
 India's aggressive designs push South Asia into br ..

India's aggressive designs push South Asia into brink of war

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan