Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Humak, Golra, and Karachi Company police station teams arrested nine members of a notorious criminal gang involved in multiple crimes and recovered stolen valuables, motorbikes, and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Thursday.

An official told APP that the arrested suspects were involved in various criminal activities across the city.

They were identified as Ali, Essa, Awais, Tanveer, Irfan, Waheed, Sheraz, Qamar Abbas, and Jaberan Jalal.

Police teams recovered stolen motorcycles, mobile phones, valuables, and illegal weapons from the gang. Cases have been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Tariq directed officers to continue the crackdown on criminal elements and ensure all possible measures are taken to safeguard the life and property of citizens.

