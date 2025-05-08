Control room set up at DGPR to combat disinformation: Azma Bukhari

On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a modern control room has been established at the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) to ensure timely dissemination of accurate, fact-based information during emergency and extraordinary situations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a modern control room has been established at the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) to ensure timely dissemination of accurate, fact-based information during emergency and extraordinary situations.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari visited the newly established control room and reviewed its operational arrangements, digital infrastructure and overall functioning. She also chaired an important meeting with the Digital Media Wing, attended by Information Secretary Tahir Raza Bukhari and DGPR Director General Ghulam Saghir Shahid.

The minister directed that the digital media team be immediately mobilised to counter false and misleading content circulating on social media. She emphasised the importance of a swift and effective response to disinformation, stating: “Today, we are fighting on two fronts — one at our borders, and the other on social media.

Responsible and constructive use of social media can uplift the morale of our armed forces.”

Azma Bukhari stressed that delivering accurate, timely and truthful information to the public in sensitive times must be the government's top priority. The information minister highlighted that the purpose of the control room is to present a clear and factual picture of ongoing developments to the people.

During the meeting, Bukhari, the information secretary and members of the Digital Media Wing chanted patriotic slogans including “Allahu Akbar” and “Long live Pakistan Army” to express national solidarity.

The Punjab Information Department affirmed its commitment to ensuring that truth and fact-based narratives reach every citizen, while firmly countering disinformation campaigns orchestrated by hostile elements.