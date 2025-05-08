Open Menu

Protest Rally Against Indian Aggression Held For 2nd Day At Sindh University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 09:00 PM

A protest rally was taken out against Indian aggression continued on second consecutive day at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A protest rally was taken out against Indian aggression continued on second consecutive day at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

The demonstrators voiced strong slogans against the Modi government and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

The rally, led by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati, began outside the AC-II building and culminated in a sit-in protest at the university's administration block. Participants carried banners and placards denouncing Indian military actions and supporting Pakistan’s forces, chanting slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad”.

The protesters urged the United Nations to take immediate action against Indian hostile and deceptive military activities. A large number of faculty members, administrative staff and students from various departments took part in the rally.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Dr. Khoumbhati said India’s aggressive policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

He added that the Indian government was promoting extremism and terrorism.

While addressing the rally the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Main Campus Professor Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah strongly condemned India's actions, stating that by launching a cowardly attack on Pakistan, India had attempted to undermine regional peace. He criticized the Modi government for using its military to carry out such actions and for interfering in Pakistan’s internal affairs. He warned that such actions could lead to serious and dangerous consequences if not stopped.

Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko criticized the Indian leadership for its "war hysteria," warning it could lead to regional destruction. Meanwhile, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Thatta Campus Professor Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi said the Modi government was creating war atmosphere to divert attention from its internal political failures.

