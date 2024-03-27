Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Founder In 3 Cases Till March 28

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 08:51 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and the torching of Shadman Police station until March 28

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and the torching of Shadman Police station until March 28.

The court directed jail authorities to ensure the attendance of PTI founder through a video link on the next hearing.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI founder.

During the proceedings, PTI founder's counsel Barrister Salman Safdar did not appear, and his associate requested the court to grant time. At this, the court gave an opportunity to Salman Safdar for appearance on Thursday, March 28.

On August 11, 2023, an ATC dismissed the pre-arrest bails of PTI founder in seven cases over his non-appearance as he was jailed after conviction in the Toshakhana case. However, the Lahore High Court set aside the decision of the ATC and restored his bail petitions while allowing a petition of the PTI founder. A few weeks ago, another ATC confirmed the interim bail of the PTI founder in four cases pertaining to an attack on police outside Zaman Park, the murder of PTI activist Zile Shah, the torching of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town, and a container at Kalma Chowk.

