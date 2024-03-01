ATC Grants Bail To Dr Yasmin In May-9 Case
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case of torching police vehicles in Gulberg, during May-9 riots
The court directed the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for availing the relief.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petition of the PTI leader and allowed the petition on conclusion of arguments by the parties.
The Gulberg police had registered a case against Dr Yasmin Rashid and others on charges of torching police vehicles during the May-9 riots.
