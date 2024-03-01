ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin in May-9 case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case of torching police vehicles in Gulberg, during May-9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case of torching police vehicles in Gulberg, during May-9 riots.

The court directed the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for availing the relief.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petition of the PTI leader and allowed the petition on conclusion of arguments by the parties.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Dr Yasmin Rashid and others on charges of torching police vehicles during the May-9 riots.