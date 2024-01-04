Open Menu

ATC Issues Arrest Warrants Against 100 Accused Including Local PTI Leadership

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2024 | 10:05 PM

ATC issues arrest warrants against 100 accused including local PTI leadership

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued non-bail-able arrest-warrants against 100 accused including local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on their involvement in 9th May violence and attack on the office of a sensitive agency

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued non-bail-able arrest-warrants against 100 accused including local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on their involvement in 9th May violence and attack on the office of a sensitive agency.

As per details, ATC repeatedly summoned the accused involved in 9th May violence case and attack on the office of a sensitive agency but they failed to comply with court orders.

Taking serious notice, Special Judge ATC Muhammad Hussain issued non-bail-able arrest warrants against 100 accused including former state minister Farrukh Habib, former president District Bar Association (DB) Bilal Ashraf Basra, former president PTI West Punjab Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Chairman Sunni Ittehad Council Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Shehbaz Gill, Kaleem Ullah Kamoka, etc.

The learned judge also directed the police to arrest the accused and ensure their presence before the court on next date of hearing.

