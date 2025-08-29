EXIM bank hosts introductory visit of newly inducted 31st STP batch CSPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Export-Import Bank of Pakistan (EXIM Bank) on Friday hosted an introductory visit of the newly inducted 31st STP Batch of Civil Servants of Pakistan (CSPs) of the Commerce and Trade Group.

The delegation was led by Director Training Qazafi Rind and Deputy Director Training Humaira Israr from the Ministry of Commerce’s Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development, said a news release.

The group was received by M. Muzammil Khan, Head of Operations at EXIM Bank, who briefed the participants on EXIM Bank’s mandate, vision, and current offerings, including Trade Credit Insurance and the EXIM-administered Export Finance Schemes (E-EFS).

He also highlighted future offerings planned for launch in the near future. In addition, Bilal Tahir, Team Lead - Risk Dpt., presented EXIM Bank’s Risk Management framework, a key pillar of its role as an Export Credit Agency (ECA.).

The group was also briefed by Arif Ullah, Head of H.R. and Admin., Turab Khan Head of I.T, Urhan Anwar Company Secretary and Hamza Durrani Corporate and Financial Institutions Dpt. regarding their respective functions.

The visit offered these future leaders of Pakistan’s commerce and trade sector valuable insights into the bank’s strategic role in strengthening export competitiveness and supporting the national economic agenda.