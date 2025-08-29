Open Menu

EXIM Bank Hosts Introductory Visit Of Newly Inducted 31st STP Batch CSPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 08:49 PM

EXIM bank hosts introductory visit of newly inducted 31st STP batch CSPs

The Export-Import Bank of Pakistan (EXIM Bank) on Friday hosted an introductory visit of the newly inducted 31st STP Batch of Civil Servants of Pakistan (CSPs) of the Commerce and Trade Group

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Export-Import Bank of Pakistan (EXIM Bank) on Friday hosted an introductory visit of the newly inducted 31st STP Batch of Civil Servants of Pakistan (CSPs) of the Commerce and Trade Group.

The delegation was led by Director Training Qazafi Rind and Deputy Director Training Humaira Israr from the Ministry of Commerce’s Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development, said a news release.

The group was received by M. Muzammil Khan, Head of Operations at EXIM Bank, who briefed the participants on EXIM Bank’s mandate, vision, and current offerings, including Trade Credit Insurance and the EXIM-administered Export Finance Schemes (E-EFS).

He also highlighted future offerings planned for launch in the near future. In addition, Bilal Tahir, Team Lead - Risk Dpt., presented EXIM Bank’s Risk Management framework, a key pillar of its role as an Export Credit Agency (ECA.).

The group was also briefed by Arif Ullah, Head of H.R. and Admin., Turab Khan Head of I.T, Urhan Anwar Company Secretary and Hamza Durrani Corporate and Financial Institutions Dpt. regarding their respective functions.

The visit offered these future leaders of Pakistan’s commerce and trade sector valuable insights into the bank’s strategic role in strengthening export competitiveness and supporting the national economic agenda.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

NA Panel applauds APP MD, vows full support in cor ..

NA Panel applauds APP MD, vows full support in corruption probe

1 minute ago
 Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-econom ..

Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-economic development projects

5 minutes ago
 Experts call for urgent water management to tackle ..

Experts call for urgent water management to tackle floods

5 minutes ago
 Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes ..

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes workshop on CTBMC

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chairs meeting to revi ..

5 minutes ago
 EXIM bank hosts introductory visit of newly induct ..

EXIM bank hosts introductory visit of newly inducted 31st STP batch CSPs

1 minute ago
Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in ..

Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in Sialkot

5 minutes ago
 IHC issues judges duty roster after vacations

IHC issues judges duty roster after vacations

11 minutes ago
 Committee constituted to provide legal aid to fami ..

Committee constituted to provide legal aid to families of missing persons

11 minutes ago
 Heavy rainfalls, urban flooding and landslide thre ..

Heavy rainfalls, urban flooding and landslide threat as monsoon activity intensi ..

11 minutes ago
 Punjab Police rescue over 74,000 people amid flood ..

Punjab Police rescue over 74,000 people amid flood emergency

11 minutes ago
 PNCA showcases ‘Miniature Marvels’ exhibition ..

PNCA showcases ‘Miniature Marvels’ exhibition featuring emerging talents

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business