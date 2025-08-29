EXIM Bank Hosts Introductory Visit Of Newly Inducted 31st STP Batch CSPs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 08:49 PM
The Export-Import Bank of Pakistan (EXIM Bank) on Friday hosted an introductory visit of the newly inducted 31st STP Batch of Civil Servants of Pakistan (CSPs) of the Commerce and Trade Group
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Export-Import Bank of Pakistan (EXIM Bank) on Friday hosted an introductory visit of the newly inducted 31st STP Batch of Civil Servants of Pakistan (CSPs) of the Commerce and Trade Group.
The delegation was led by Director Training Qazafi Rind and Deputy Director Training Humaira Israr from the Ministry of Commerce’s Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development, said a news release.
The group was received by M. Muzammil Khan, Head of Operations at EXIM Bank, who briefed the participants on EXIM Bank’s mandate, vision, and current offerings, including Trade Credit Insurance and the EXIM-administered Export Finance Schemes (E-EFS).
He also highlighted future offerings planned for launch in the near future. In addition, Bilal Tahir, Team Lead - Risk Dpt., presented EXIM Bank’s Risk Management framework, a key pillar of its role as an Export Credit Agency (ECA.).
The group was also briefed by Arif Ullah, Head of H.R. and Admin., Turab Khan Head of I.T, Urhan Anwar Company Secretary and Hamza Durrani Corporate and Financial Institutions Dpt. regarding their respective functions.
The visit offered these future leaders of Pakistan’s commerce and trade sector valuable insights into the bank’s strategic role in strengthening export competitiveness and supporting the national economic agenda.
Recent Stories
NA Panel applauds APP MD, vows full support in corruption probe
Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-economic development projects
Experts call for urgent water management to tackle floods
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes workshop on CTBMC
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chairs meeting to revi ..
EXIM bank hosts introductory visit of newly inducted 31st STP batch CSPs
Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in Sialkot
IHC issues judges duty roster after vacations
Committee constituted to provide legal aid to families of missing persons
Heavy rainfalls, urban flooding and landslide threat as monsoon activity intensi ..
Punjab Police rescue over 74,000 people amid flood emergency
PNCA showcases ‘Miniature Marvels’ exhibition featuring emerging talents
More Stories From Business
-
EXIM bank hosts introductory visit of newly inducted 31st STP batch CSPs1 minute ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets UAE business leaders, highlights e ..1 minute ago
-
SBP injects over Rs 12.34 trillion in market1 minute ago
-
KPRA engages with beauty parlors to strengthen tax compliance2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,274 points3 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon engages with CEO Huaguan to discuss cooperation in EVs, lithium batteries3 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister vows consistent, predictable national policies to boost exports3 hours ago
-
Pakistan rice road show 2025 launches second leg in Abidjan, Strengthening trade ties with Côte d� ..3 hours ago
-
SECP approves significant reduction in corporate action timeliness4 hours ago
-
SM Tanveer, stresses for decentralization, strengthening district industrial unit4 hours ago
-
FDA launches operation against illegal housing schemes4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar11 minutes ago