ATC Records Witness Statements In May 9 Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 10:35 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday recorded the statements of six prosecution witnesses against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in connection with six cases related to the May 9 riots
ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail. Incarcerated PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and others were produced before the court, while several accused on bail, including Aliya Hamza, also appeared.
During the proceedings, the court recorded statements from three witnesses in two cases related to the arson attack on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town.
One witness testified in the case regarding the torching of a container outside National Park in Gulberg.
Furthermore, two witnesses gave their statements in a case concerning the burning of police vehicles in Gulberg. However, due to time constraints, the court could not record witness statements in the case pertaining to hate speech and violence at Sherpao Bridge.
The defence counsel completed cross-examination of the witnesses during the proceedings.
The court adjourned further hearings until May 13 and summoned additional prosecution witnesses for testimony.
