Rally takes out to express solidarity with Pak- Army in Pishin

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A rally was taken out in Pishin district to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and to protest against Indian aggression and fanaticism on Thursday.

The rally was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner, General (ADC, G) Syed Yasin Akhtar Shah.

The participants in the rally held banners, placards and Pakistani flags in large numbers and raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and India Murdabad.

Civil society, traders' associations, teachers, government employees, representatives of social organizations and people from other schools of thought, including the journalist community, participated in the rally.

The rally started from the Deputy Commissioner Complex and ended at Quaid-e-Azam Chowk.

While addressing the participants of the rally, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said that the Pahalgam incident is a clear proof of the failure of the Indian forces.

He said that they are blaming Pakistan for this incident to hide their incompetence, while India has not unilaterally terminated the Indus Waters Treaty by blaming Pakistan for its failure and negligence.

He said that the aspirations of the Pakistani nation are unwavering and strong, however, the entire nation stands by the Pakistani armed forces for the defense of the country.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Haramzai Salman Ali Buledi said in his speech that today's rally is a manifestation of the collective determination of the entire nation.

We are all standing in a row for the defense and survival of the motherland, he said that while the entire Pakistani nation stands with its armed forces in all situations, it gives a clear message to the enemy that any aggression and infiltration would be met with a befitting reply.

He appealed to the United Nations, human rights organizations and the Security Council to take notice of Indian aggression and war madness and impose sanctions on it.

He further said that the Pakistani nation is united and with its armed forces saying that it is determined to sacrifice its lives, property, family and business for the motherland.

However, Indian aggression and national, the Pakistani nation will not be intimidated by the continuous provocation against sovereignty. Rather, the Pakistani nation, filled with faith, is always ready to protect its beloved mother.

At the end of the rally, prayers were offered for the security and progress of Pakistan, the success of the armed forces, and the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs including the freedom of the Kashmiri people.