Indian Claims Of Shooting Down F16 & JF17 'false And Absurd': Atta Tarar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 10:35 PM
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday dismissed the claims made by India about shooting down an F16 and JF17 fighter jets as "absurd and false"
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday dismissed the claims made by India about shooting down an F16 and JF17 fighter jets as "absurd and false".
"Fake and concocted stories will get you nowhere. Such false claims only reflect your desperation. Denied and rejected," the minister said in a post on X formerly Twitter.
Recent Stories
Indian claims of shooting down F16 & JF17 'false and absurd': Atta Tarar
Thousands rally in Mirpur to show solidarity with Pakistan Army
IBA to observe strike on May 9 against civilian deaths in Indian airstrikes
ATC records witness statements in May 9 cases
Punjab Senior Minister urges public to beware of misinformation, fake news
Civil Defence warden posts activated for public safety
Police conduct mock exercise to demonstrate preparedness
Gulberg executive housing under NAB radar after affectees appear at public heari ..
Court to issue judgment regarding shifting of cases: Justice Sattar
Governor Kundi hails Red Crescent’s humanitarian work
Punjab govt implementing policies to promote investment in industrial zones: Bri ..
KU rally condemns Indian aggression, expresses solidarity with Pakistan armed fo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian claims of shooting down F16 & JF17 'false and absurd': Atta Tarar5 minutes ago
-
IBA to observe strike on May 9 against civilian deaths in Indian airstrikes5 minutes ago
-
ATC records witness statements in May 9 cases5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Senior Minister urges public to beware of misinformation, fake news5 minutes ago
-
Civil Defence warden posts activated for public safety8 minutes ago
-
Police conduct mock exercise to demonstrate preparedness8 minutes ago
-
Gulberg executive housing under NAB radar after affectees appear at public hearing8 minutes ago
-
Court to issue judgment regarding shifting of cases: Justice Sattar8 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi hails Red Crescent’s humanitarian work8 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt implementing policies to promote investment in industrial zones: Brig (R) Babar Alauddin2 hours ago
-
KU rally condemns Indian aggression, expresses solidarity with Pakistan armed forces2 hours ago
-
Foreign woman assault case: suspect nabbed in 51 hours2 hours ago