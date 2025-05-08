Indian claims of shooting down F16 & JF17 'false and absurd': Atta Tarar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday dismissed the claims made by India about shooting down an F16 and JF17 fighter jets as "absurd and false".

"Fake and concocted stories will get you nowhere. Such false claims only reflect your desperation. Denied and rejected," the minister said in a post on X formerly Twitter.