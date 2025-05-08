Ishaq Dar, EU's VP Discuss Prevailing Regional Situation
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 10:44 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday held a telephone call with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission (HR/VP), Kaja Kallas at the latter’s initiative
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday held a telephone call with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission (HR/VP), Kaja Kallas at the latter’s initiative.
The two leaders had also previously discussed the regional situation on May 2, 2025, a press statement issued by the Foreign Offices Spokesperson said.
During the call, the deputy PM thanked Kallas for the EU’s support and solidarity with Pakistan during these difficult times.
He strongly condemned India’s blatant act of war, which violated Pakistan’s sovereignty and jeopardized regional peace and stability.
Emphasizing that India’s actions were in violation of the UN Charter, international law, and the norms governing interstate relations, the DPM/FM rejected India’s baseless claims of targeting terrorist infrastructure. He reiterated that there was no credible evidence linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack.
He added that Pakistan reserved the right to respond appropriately at a time and place of its choosing, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and as enshrined in international law.
HR/VP Kallas expressed heartfelt condolences for the loss of civilian lives and extended her sympathies to the families of the victims. She reiterated that both sides must exercise full restraint and pursue dialogue and diplomacy.
Recent Stories
Reverberation of Pakistan’s strike against India will be heard everywhere: DG ..
IHRA directs hospitals to ensure emergency preparedness
National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council delegation visits Universit ..
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s inspection team visits IESCO head office
Indian claims of shooting down F16 & JF17 'false and absurd': Atta Tarar
Thousands rally in Mirpur to show solidarity with Pakistan Army
IBA to observe strike on May 9 against civilian deaths in Indian airstrikes
ATC records witness statements in May 9 cases
Punjab Senior Minister urges public to beware of misinformation, fake news
Rally takes out to express solidarity with Pak- Army in Pishin
ICT admin decides to close all educational institutions for two days over securi ..
Ishaq Dar, EU's VP discuss prevailing regional situation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Reverberation of Pakistan’s strike against India will be heard everywhere: DG ISPR6 minutes ago
-
National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council delegation visits University of Karachi10 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s inspection team visits IESCO head office10 minutes ago
-
Indian claims of shooting down F16 & JF17 'false and absurd': Atta Tarar16 minutes ago
-
IBA to observe strike on May 9 against civilian deaths in Indian airstrikes16 minutes ago
-
ATC records witness statements in May 9 cases16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Senior Minister urges public to beware of misinformation, fake news16 minutes ago
-
Rally takes out to express solidarity with Pak- Army in Pishin7 minutes ago
-
ICT admin decides to close all educational institutions for two days over security concerns7 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar, EU's VP discuss prevailing regional situation7 minutes ago
-
Seminar on road safety held7 minutes ago
-
Tax office seals an electronics store over PoS violation7 minutes ago