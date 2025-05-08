IBA to observe strike on May 9 against civilian deaths in Indian airstrikes

The Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) on Thursday announced a strike on May 9 in response to airstrikes that reportedly killed civilians and damaged infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) on Thursday announced a strike on May 9 in response to airstrikes that reportedly killed civilians and damaged infrastructure.

According to a press release issued here, the IBA announced a countrywide strike for Friday, following a serious rise in cross-border violence.

The IBA said the attacks were a violation of Pakistan’s territorial rights and international law. It said the strikes resulted in the destruction of homes, places of worship, and other public property.

The association said the strike is being held on the call of the Pakistan Bar Council, the national body that represents legal professionals across the country. Courts in Islamabad will remain closed in protest.

The legal community expressed concern over an attack on civilians and the sovereignty of the country. It said lawyers across the Federal capital would observe the strike to express solidarity with the armed forces, the families of those who lost their lives, and those who were injured.

The statement noted that the strikes were not only a military issue but also a legal and humanitarian one. The IBA accused Indian forces of violating international rules that prohibit attacks on civilians and civilian structures.

The association also extended support to the families of the martyrs and injured, calling the airstrikes an “unjust use of force” against non-combatants. It said the attack had shaken the legal fraternity and raised serious concerns over the safety of ordinary people living in border areas.

IBA President Chaudhary Naeem Ali Gujjar and General Secretary Abdul Haleem Boto called on the international community to take notice of what they termed a breach of basic human rights.

The association further said that Pakistan’s legal institutions will not remain silent on the loss of life and the destruction of infrastructure caused by such attacks. It urged lawyers across the country to remain united and stand firm in the face of what it described as an unlawful act.

The IBA emphasized that peaceful legal protest was necessary to raise voices against the incident. It said observing the strike was one way for the legal community to show support for the people affected and to call for accountability.

The bar body ended its statement with the national slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” as a show of unity and support for the country.