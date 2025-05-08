Open Menu

National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council Delegation Visits University Of Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 10:41 PM

National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council delegation visits University of Karachi

A six-member delegation from the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) visited the University of Karachi on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A six-member delegation from the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) visited the University of Karachi on Thursday.

The delegation was led by Secretary of the Council Dr Abdul Ghaffar, and the Deputy Director (Programs) Abdullah, other members included distinguished academic experts from various universities, including Professor Dr Habibullah Magsi, Chairman, Department of Agricultural Economics, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam (Agri-Business Management), Professor Dr Sagheer Ahmed Sheikh, Department of Applied Sciences, Hamdard University, Karachi (Food Science and Technology), Professor Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Nizamani, Chairman, Department of Plant Protection, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam (Plant Protection), Dr Naveed Mansoori, Associate Professor, Department of Community Health Sciences, Hamdard University, Karachi (Human Nutrition and Dietetics).

On this occasion, KU’s Registrar Professor Dr Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, the Dean Faculty of Science Professor Dr Musarrat Jahan Yousuf, the Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell Professor Dr Syed Imran Ali, along with QEC members, and the head of relevant departments and faculty members were also present.

The KU’s Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi welcomed the delegation and shared the University of Karachi's academic and research standards, policies, and administrative resilience.

He informed the visitors that Industrial Advisory Boards have been established across various departments.

He also discussed the KU’s efforts to operationalize the Professor of Practice model, in accordance with the Higher Education Commission’s policies and guidelines.

During the daylong visit, the NAEAC delegation visited the departments of agriculture and agribusiness management, food science and technology, and physiology and thoroughly reviewed the teaching and research infrastructure, faculty profiles, laboratory facilities, and student performance.

The delegation expressed satisfaction with the standards observed at the departments and appreciated the KU administration and QEC’s efforts in promoting quality education, establishment of the Institutional Quality Circle, deeming it a model for other universities across the country.

During the visit, the members observed and examined the KU’s Poultry Science, Agri-Business Management, Plant Protection, Food Science and Technology, and Human Nutrition and Dietetics degree programs to assess their accreditation process.

