Open Menu

ICT Admin Decides To Close All Educational Institutions For Two Days Over Security Concerns

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 10:44 PM

ICT admin decides to close all educational institutions for two days over security concerns

The district administration of Islamabad on Thursday ordered the all educational institutions in the federal capital to remain closed on May 9 & 10, citing the current security situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The district administration of Islamabad on Thursday ordered the all educational institutions in the Federal capital to remain closed on May 9 & 10, citing the current security situation in the country.

According to a notification, the district administration of Islamabad has announced the closure of all schools, colleges, universities, and training institutes across the city for two days. The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing security conditions.

However, examinations scheduled in educational institutions will continue as planned.

The notice clarified that the order applies to all types of educational institutions operating within the city, including both public and private schools, colleges, higher education institutes, and vocational training centres.

Authorities said the step is part of precautionary measures aimed at ensuring public safety.

The administration has advised educational institutions to comply with the decision and cooperate with the authorities during this period.

The situation will be reviewed after two days, and any further decisions regarding the reopening of institutions will be communicated by the district administration.

Recent Stories

Reverberation of Pakistan’s strike against India ..

Reverberation of Pakistan’s strike against India will be heard everywhere: DG ..

24 seconds ago
 IHRA directs hospitals to ensure emergency prepare ..

IHRA directs hospitals to ensure emergency preparedness

26 seconds ago
 National Agriculture Education Accreditation Counc ..

National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council delegation visits Universit ..

5 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s inspection team visits IESCO h ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s inspection team visits IESCO head office

5 minutes ago
 Indian claims of shooting down F16 & JF17 'false a ..

Indian claims of shooting down F16 & JF17 'false and absurd': Atta Tarar

11 minutes ago
 Thousands rally in Mirpur to show solidarity with ..

Thousands rally in Mirpur to show solidarity with Pakistan Army

11 minutes ago
IBA to observe strike on May 9 against civilian de ..

IBA to observe strike on May 9 against civilian deaths in Indian airstrikes

11 minutes ago
 ATC records witness statements in May 9 cases

ATC records witness statements in May 9 cases

11 minutes ago
 Punjab Senior Minister urges public to beware of m ..

Punjab Senior Minister urges public to beware of misinformation, fake news

11 minutes ago
 Rally takes out to express solidarity with Pak- Ar ..

Rally takes out to express solidarity with Pak- Army in Pishin

2 minutes ago
 ICT admin decides to close all educational institu ..

ICT admin decides to close all educational institutions for two days over securi ..

2 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar, EU's VP discuss prevailing regional sit ..

Ishaq Dar, EU's VP discuss prevailing regional situation

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan