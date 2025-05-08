- Home
ICT Admin Decides To Close All Educational Institutions For Two Days Over Security Concerns
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 10:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The district administration of Islamabad on Thursday ordered the all educational institutions in the Federal capital to remain closed on May 9 & 10, citing the current security situation in the country.
According to a notification, the district administration of Islamabad has announced the closure of all schools, colleges, universities, and training institutes across the city for two days. The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing security conditions.
However, examinations scheduled in educational institutions will continue as planned.
The notice clarified that the order applies to all types of educational institutions operating within the city, including both public and private schools, colleges, higher education institutes, and vocational training centres.
Authorities said the step is part of precautionary measures aimed at ensuring public safety.
The administration has advised educational institutions to comply with the decision and cooperate with the authorities during this period.
The situation will be reviewed after two days, and any further decisions regarding the reopening of institutions will be communicated by the district administration.
