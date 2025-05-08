Reverberation of Pakistan’s strike against India will be heard everywhere: DG ISPR

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Thursday that the whole world will come to know when Pakistan strikes against India and its reverberation will be heard everywhere

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Thursday that the whole world will come to know when Pakistan strikes against India and its reverberation will be heard everywhere.

During a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said “When Pakistan strikes, it will be unmistakable and undeniable. You won’t need the media to explain—the impact will speak for itself.”

He categorically dismissed India’s allegations that Pakistan launched attacks on 15 locations across Indian territory, labeling the claims as “utterly false.”

He said India is trying to present fabricating evidence to justify its recent military actions against Pakistan.

“India’s claims are baseless. The images they’ve shown of alleged Pakistani projectiles are laughable. A projectile of that nature would at least set dry grass on fire, but their so-called evidence shows no such damage,” the DG ISPR said.

He said that India has claimed that Pakistan fired 15 projectiles, all of which were neutralized by Indian air defenses. However, the DG ISPR mocked these assertions, pointing out India’s failure to protect its own aircraft.

“If India claims it neutralized 15 projectiles, why couldn’t it save its own five jets from being shot down by the Pakistan Air Force?” he asked, referring to downing five Indian aircraft, including three Rafale fighters, one MiG-29, and one SU-30 by Pakistan Air Force.

He said India, in the early hours of May 8, launched a highly provocative and dangerously escalatory attack on its own territory in Amritsar, calling it “a deeply insidious and sinister attack”.

He said three projectiles were deliberately dropped off in the capital of Indian Punjab.

The fourth projectile, he said, entered Pakistan airspace and was neutralised by Pakistan’s air defence.

“Anything that is moving or anything that is coming, it is being monitored and being taken out.”

Talking about the projectile coming towards Pakistan, he said “we were watching it very carefully […] its trajectory, its height”. “The weapons system is there to take it out,” he said.

“It appears to be a missile, the forensics are being done to ascertain that,” he said of the debris from the projectile.

He said Pakistan categorically denies any intention or action that would endanger the civilian population in Indian Punjab.

Criticizing the adversary’s claim of India having an effective air defense system, the DG ISPR questioned how, supposedly knowing the time and place of the attack, their forces failed to prevent damage.

“If your air defense system is as advanced as claimed, then how did five of your aircraft get neutralized,” he said.

Has the Indian army and government been living in the 18th century? When will they step out of the theatre and cinema and return to reality?” he asked.

He said that Pakistan Armed Forces have so far shot down 29 Israeli-manufactured Harop drones using both soft-kill (technical) and hard-kill (weapons-based) systems.

“Our surveillance is active, and we monitor every object entering our airspace. These drones, although small in cross-section and difficult to detect, were successfully tracked,” the DG ISPR added.

He said, debris of the neutralized Israeli drones is being recovered from various locations across Pakistan. He said that one of the drone was naturalized near Nankana Sahib.

He said that it was unfortunate Indian are attacking places of worship and civilian infrastructure and killing innocent civilians, including children, women and elderly.

He elaborated that targeting such slow-moving drones, especially in urban environments near commercial air traffic, requires careful operational methodology. “There are defined methods to determine the right weapon, time, and location to intercept such threats safely,” he said.

Reiterating Pakistan’s resolve, he assured that the armed forces are fully capable of defending the homeland and will continue to take measured responses against any act of aggression.

He said that war hysteria is being created across the border through media manipulation and societal fear-mongering, Pakistan remains calm, confident, and resilient in the face of provocations.

“If you observe their media and public discourse, you will find a deliberate effort to create panic — drills, alerts, and exaggerated threats — all to manufacture a sense of war. But in Pakistan, life continues as normal. People are going about their daily routines, working, smiling, and living with faith and composure” he said.

DG ISPR credited the Pakistani nation’s resolve and its long-standing resilience built through over two decades of battling terrorism. “Our people have faced far more dangerous enemies in the past — Khawarij and terrorists — and by the grace of Allah, and the strength of faith, we have endured and prevailed.”

He expressed full confidence in the country's military and national spirit. “There is nothing greater than this nation. And Insha’Allah, truth always prevails. It always has — and always will.”

APP/zah-szm