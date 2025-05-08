Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Inspection Team Visits IESCO Head Office
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 10:41 PM
A Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Inspection Team headed by the Senior Advisor, Wafaqi Mohtasib Office, Ahmad Farooq visited the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Head Office on Thursday and instructed that urgent steps may be initiated for addressing the pressing complaints relating to excessive billings, detection bills, faulty readings, old and worn out meters etc
It also called for improving their services with regard to installation of new transformers and electricity poles.
The team also met the Chief Executive IESCO and apprised him of the complaints persistently being received in Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Office regarding various loop holes in its service delivery operations. It instructed that the quality of services may be improved forthwith.
The inspection team was also given a presentation by the IESCO officials, wherein it was briefed on the current power supply situation as well as the future plans alongwith the steps initiated for providing better facilities to the general public including launching of IESCO’s Smart App.
It was informed that as many as 20 Customer facilitation Centres are working in 06 circles whereas efforts are underway to establish more such centres at the level of every division.
Later, the inspection team also visited the Customer Facilitation Centre and listened to the complaints of the consumers present there. It passed on the spot instructions for resolving those complaints. By and large, the consumers present at the Centre expressed their satisfaction over the services provided by IESCO and termed the initiative as a useful one.
The inspection team presented its report to the Wafaqi Mohtasib.
