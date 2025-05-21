Open Menu

Atta Tarar Grieved Over Demise Of Tariq Sameer's Brother-in-Law

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 08:13 PM

Atta Tarar grieved over demise of Tariq Sameer's brother-in-Law

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the brother-in-law of Tariq Mehmood Sameer - -editor of the Daily Mumtaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the brother-in-law of Tariq Mehmood Sameer - -editor of the Daily Mumtaz.

The minister, in a condolence message, conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.

Tarar, equally sharing grief of the bereaved family, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable loses.

Recent Stories

Atta Tarar grieved over demise of Tariq Sameer's b ..

Atta Tarar grieved over demise of Tariq Sameer's brother-in-Law

2 minutes ago
 Historic protest under "Save the Province" campaig ..

Historic protest under "Save the Province" campaign on May 26: Governor Kundi

3 minutes ago
 Govt setting up National Cohesion Centers to foste ..

Govt setting up National Cohesion Centers to foster unity across the nation: Aur ..

4 minutes ago
 TP-1, TP-3 recycled water projects boost SITE indu ..

TP-1, TP-3 recycled water projects boost SITE industrial self-sufficiency

6 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi, PHF President discuss revival of H ..

Governor Kundi, PHF President discuss revival of Hockey in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Aqeel, Shoaib, Yousaf, Muzammil move in Federal Cu ..

Aqeel, Shoaib, Yousaf, Muzammil move in Federal Cup semis

6 minutes ago
HEC relieves Dr Zia Ul Qayyum as ED

HEC relieves Dr Zia Ul Qayyum as ED

6 minutes ago
 CM to inaugurate new food testing laboratory soon

CM to inaugurate new food testing laboratory soon

6 minutes ago
 NGC, LUMS Energy Institute to host consultative wo ..

NGC, LUMS Energy Institute to host consultative workshop on power sector on Satu ..

4 minutes ago
 Experts emphasizes climate-sensitive budgeting and ..

Experts emphasizes climate-sensitive budgeting and climate finance transparency

12 minutes ago
 SECP ceases guarantee business of United Insurance

SECP ceases guarantee business of United Insurance

12 minutes ago
 Khuzdar Attack an assault on Pakistan, not just Ba ..

Khuzdar Attack an assault on Pakistan, not just Balochistan: PPP leader Raisani ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan