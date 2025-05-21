Atta Tarar Grieved Over Demise Of Tariq Sameer's Brother-in-Law
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 08:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the brother-in-law of Tariq Mehmood Sameer - -editor of the Daily Mumtaz.
The minister, in a condolence message, conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.
Tarar, equally sharing grief of the bereaved family, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable loses.
