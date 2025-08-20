LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Board of Directors Chairman Amir Zia inaugurated the new office of Legal Directorate here at PWR on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) board of Directors Chairman Amir Zia inaugurated the new office of Legal Directorate here at PWR on Wednesday.

This office was constructed in a record time of just 216 days, thanks to the hard work of the SE Civil Works and his team, despite an initial target of 330 days for completion. The building, designed with a modern architectural style, features three spacious halls and ten rooms, equipped with racks and other facilities as per office requirements. It stands as an exemplary model of high-quality construction that meets the needs of the Chief Legal Officer's office.

On this occasion, Amir Zia stated that Civil Works Department not only completed the project ahead of schedule but also ensured high-quality construction. This achievement is a testament to LESCO's performance and the professional expertise of its staff.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Muhammad Ramzan Butt remarked that Civil Works Department has commendably completed this project ahead of time with exceptional professionalism, dedication, and hard work. He noted that this performance demonstrates that every department within LESCO is working with equal effort and commitment to provide better facilities to customers.

Both Chairman Amir Zia and Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Ramzan Butt expressed their commitment that the establishment of the Chief Legal Officer's office will lead to further improvements in LESCO's legal matters, with the legal department playing a more effective role in the future.

The event was attended by Operations Director Ijaz Bhatti, DG Admin Masooma Adil, Chief Legal Officer Gohar Ayub, XEN Civil Works Mubeen Malik, Salman Dogar, and LESCO spokesperson Rabia Qadir.