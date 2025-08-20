Open Menu

SAPM Mubarak Zeb Appreciates PM On Relief Goods To Bajaur Affectees

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 11:20 PM

SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees

Minister of state/Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Tribal Affairs Mubarak Zeb Khan expressed gratitude to PM Shehbaz Sharif for providing special relief goods for the people of Bajaur district affected by the recent rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Minister of state/Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Tribal Affairs Mubarak Zeb Khan expressed gratitude to PM Shehbaz Sharif for providing special relief goods for the people of Bajaur district affected by the recent rains.

According to the statement issued here on Wednesday, the relief goods package included tents for families, blankets, 7 KV generators, water pumps, 1,000 kilograms of medicines and food supplies for the victims.

Mubarak Zeb said the provision of relief package on urgent basis clearly reflected the government’s commitment to support disaster-hit people and easing their suffering.

He added that these supplies would help meet the immediate needs of affected families, providing them with much-needed comfort in this difficult time.

He further noted that the timely response has encouraged the people of Bajaur, assuring them that they were not alone in their hour of crisis.

Recent Stories

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urg ..

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..

8 minutes ago
 Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian D ..

Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass

3 minutes ago
 LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate ..

LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR

3 minutes ago
 ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover ..

ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 millio ..

3 minutes ago
 SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to ..

SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees

3 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three- ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three-day official visit

3 minutes ago
UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys condolences over victims of b ..

1 hour ago
 SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac c ..

SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac camp

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan rev ..

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan reviews performance of Business F ..

9 minutes ago
 DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library

DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library

9 minutes ago
 60 SIs promoted to inspector rank

60 SIs promoted to inspector rank

9 minutes ago
 NCHR presents Minority Report to Deputy Speaker

NCHR presents Minority Report to Deputy Speaker

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan