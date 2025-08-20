SAPM Mubarak Zeb Appreciates PM On Relief Goods To Bajaur Affectees
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Minister of state/Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Tribal Affairs Mubarak Zeb Khan expressed gratitude to PM Shehbaz Sharif for providing special relief goods for the people of Bajaur district affected by the recent rains.
According to the statement issued here on Wednesday, the relief goods package included tents for families, blankets, 7 KV generators, water pumps, 1,000 kilograms of medicines and food supplies for the victims.
Mubarak Zeb said the provision of relief package on urgent basis clearly reflected the government’s commitment to support disaster-hit people and easing their suffering.
He added that these supplies would help meet the immediate needs of affected families, providing them with much-needed comfort in this difficult time.
He further noted that the timely response has encouraged the people of Bajaur, assuring them that they were not alone in their hour of crisis.
