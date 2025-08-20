Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets Seishiro Eto, Chairman of Japan’s Parliamentarians’ Friendship League

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 11:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Seishiro Eto, Chairman of Japan’s Parliamentarians’ Friendship League, during her visit to Tokyo.

The meeting focused on strengthening Pak-Japan parliamentary exchanges and exploring avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

Seishiro Eto congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on becoming the first female Chief Minister of Punjab and lauded her leadership. He assured that he would play a constructive role in encouraging Japanese investment in Punjab and in launching joint projects.

Both sides agreed to maintain close parliamentary-level contacts to further consolidate bilateral ties.

The meeting also covered prospects of cooperation in agriculture, industry, and manpower development.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif briefed Seishiro Eto on Punjab’s development vision and stressed the importance of benefiting from Japan’s expertise in education, health, urban development, policing, sewage management, water treatment, environment, and other sectors.

“We will take Punjab-Japan relations to new heights and benefit from Japanese experience across multiple sectors,” she said, adding that the Punjab government aims to introduce AI-based smart services, expand the use of technology for governance, and establish research-oriented partnerships between Punjab’s educational institutions and Japanese universities.

