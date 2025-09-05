Attock police vows stern action against food smuggling, DPO chairs key meeting

Acting upon the policy of the Punjab government, Attock police has intensified its efforts to curb food smuggling

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Acting upon the policy of the Punjab government, Attock police has intensified its efforts to curb food smuggling.

In this regard, District Police Officer (DPO) Attock, Sardar Mohran Khan on Friday, chaired an important meeting attended by flour mills owners, transporters, food department officials, traffic police, and representatives of other relevant departments.

The meeting was aimed at discouraging elements involved in food smuggling and ensuring the smooth availability of essential commodities for the public.

Addressing the participants, the DPO highlighted that new police pickets have been established not only at the entry and exit points of the district but also on other possible smuggling routes to tighten monitoring.

On this occasion, he categorically warned that those involved in creating artificial shortages through food smuggling do not deserve any leniency, and strict legal action will be taken against them without discrimination.

