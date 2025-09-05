Six Injured In Mardan Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 11:11 PM
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Six persons were injured in a road accident that took place near motorway area of Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.
According to initial reports, six persons including children and women were injured when their car fell into a deep ditch near motorway area of Mardan.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.
