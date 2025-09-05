Open Menu

Six Injured In Mardan Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 11:11 PM

Six persons were injured in a road accident that took place near motorway area of Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday

According to initial reports, six persons including children and women were injured when their car fell into a deep ditch near motorway area of Mardan.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

