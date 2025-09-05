Rajuha Police crack down on drug peddler, seize heroin worth lakhs

A significant breakthrough was achieved by the Rajuha Police Station team Friday, led by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Naveed, Sub-Inspector Zafar Saeed, and ASI Saifullah, who arrested a notorious drug peddler from Daulatpur

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A significant breakthrough was achieved by the Rajuha Police Station team Friday, led by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Naveed, Sub-Inspector Zafar Saeed, and ASI Saifullah, who arrested a notorious drug peddler from Daulatpur.

According to the sources of Chiniot Police, acting on a tip-off, the police team conducted a raid and recovered 1150 grams of heroin valued at lakhs of rupees from the accused's possession.

A case has been registered against the arrested drug peddler at Rajuha Police Station, and further investigation is currently underway.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed confirmed that a special campaign is being implemented to crack down on drug peddlers across the district.

He emphasized,while exclusively talking to APP, that quality investigation of drug cases is being ensured, and accused individuals will face punishment.

The police department remains committed to tackling the issue of drug trafficking in the region. With the ongoing special campaign, authorities aim to disrupt and dismantle drug networks, bringing perpetrators to justice, he further added.

APP/mha/378