Drug peddler held with 300 Ecstasy tablets in Quetta

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics (ETN) Department Friday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 300 Ecstasy tablets from his possession during successful operation in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Excise, Taxation and Narcotics (ETN) Department Friday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 300 Ecstasy tablets from his possession during successful operation in Quetta.

According to sources, on special directive of Secretary ETN Balochistan and Director General Excise, acting on a tip off, ENT Department (North Zone) Quetta team conducted a successful operation and arrested a drug peddler and 300 Ecstasy tablets were seized from his possession.

An FIR has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

During the operation, the recovered tablets were confirmed using a handheld Raman Analyzer (an advanced device of INL).

The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department has reiterated its resolve that strict operations would be continued against drug peddlers to protect the society, especially the youth, from the menace of drugs.