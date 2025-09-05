Open Menu

SSC Second Annual Exams Rescheduled To Start On Sep 29

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 11:11 PM

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has rescheduled the SSC second annual exams, according to new schedule, the examination will start from September 29, 2025

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi has rescheduled the SSC second annual exams, according to new schedule, the examination will start from September 29, 2025.

The decision was made in light of the current weather conditions, recent flooding and continuous rainfall in various parts of Punjab, which have caused significant challenges for students and parents. The three-week postponement aims to provide students with better facilities and a more conducive environment for their exams.

Chairman of the Rawalpindi Education Board, Muhammad Adnan Khan, said that the examinations have been rescheduled while keeping the convenience of students as our top priority.

"The new date sheet will be issued in the coming days", he said

He further clarified that the rescheduling of the Matric Second Annual Examinations will not affect the results of either the

Matric Second Annual or Intermediate Part-II examinations. The board will proceed with all processes according to the planned schedule to ensure no adverse impact on students’ academic year.

