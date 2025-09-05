SSC Second Annual Exams Rescheduled To Start On Sep 29
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 11:11 PM
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has rescheduled the SSC second annual exams, according to new schedule, the examination will start from September 29, 2025
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi has rescheduled the SSC second annual exams, according to new schedule, the examination will start from September 29, 2025.
The decision was made in light of the current weather conditions, recent flooding and continuous rainfall in various parts of Punjab, which have caused significant challenges for students and parents. The three-week postponement aims to provide students with better facilities and a more conducive environment for their exams.
Chairman of the Rawalpindi Education Board, Muhammad Adnan Khan, said that the examinations have been rescheduled while keeping the convenience of students as our top priority.
"The new date sheet will be issued in the coming days", he said
He further clarified that the rescheduling of the Matric Second Annual Examinations will not affect the results of either the
Matric Second Annual or Intermediate Part-II examinations. The board will proceed with all processes according to the planned schedule to ensure no adverse impact on students’ academic year.
Recent Stories
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
SSC second annual exams rescheduled to start on Sep 29
Attock police vows stern action against food smuggling, DPO chairs key meeting
Ni hao Meets As-salamu alaykum: How $8.5 Bln in B2B deals could forge a new econ ..
Six injured in Mardan accident
38th KP Cabinet meeting held
Govt committed to agricultural relief: Minister of State Huzaifa Rehman
Rajuha Police crack down on drug peddler, seize heroin worth lakhs
More Stories From Education
-
SSC second annual exams rescheduled to start on Sep 294 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi floats rules for annual s ..2 days ago
-
UK to deport foreign students overstaying visas; Pakistanis lead in asylum claims2 days ago
-
PIC doctor, Vietnamese surgeons performs Fontan, Rastelli surgeries7 days ago
-
AI-Powered Entrepreneurship training programme concludes at Hailey College7 days ago
-
Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiwal Board10 days ago
-
FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination results13 days ago
-
Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU14 days ago
-
Criteria for foreign online degrees strengthened: Chairman HEC14 days ago
-
The schedule for the PMS Phase-II examinations has been officially issued by the PPSC16 days ago
-
BISE Multan unveil 52% 9th class result, commissioner congratulates students16 days ago
-
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha (BISE) Sargodha to announce 9th class result ..17 days ago