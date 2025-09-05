Govt Committed To Agricultural Relief: Minister Of State Huzaifa Rehman
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 11:11 PM
Minister of State Huzaifa Rehman Friday said the government is committed to providing relief to the agriculture sector, which has been massively damaged by recent floods
Talking to a private news channel, he said the government is not only ensuring immediate relief but also planning an agricultural emergency to help redevelop the sector.
“Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy as it not only drives growth but also supports the majority of our citizens,” he added.
He said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is an ally of the government and suggested that delivering relief through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would be an effective step.
He added that the BISP has a strong mechanism in place to deliver assistance across the country.
The minister emphasized that all stakeholders must work together to provide relief to the public. He said suggestions from different quarters have already been reviewed and shared with the Prime Minister, who recently returned from China. The proposals are now being examined for implementation.
