Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference Highlights Threats From Qadianis In Chiniot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 11:11 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Golden Jubilee Nationwide Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference, organized by Majlis-e-Ahrar islam Pakistan, began before Friday prayers in Chiniot. Ameer-e-Ahrar Syed Muhammad Kafeel Bukhari patronized the event, which featured prominent speakers addressing the threat posed by Qadianis to Pakistan's ideological and geographical borders.
Speakers emphasized that the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat movement had prevented Qadianis from occupying Pakistan in 1953, with 10,000 Muslims sacrificing their lives for the cause.
Furthermore, Scholars and speakers at the conference stressed that Pakistan was built in the name of Islam and can only survive by implementing Islamic principles. They highlighted the importance of protecting Khatm-e-Nabuwwat and the honor of the Prophet.
