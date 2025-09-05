Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

Rescue 1122 teams are working tirelessly to provide relief to people affected by the current flood situation in the Chenab River

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Rescue 1122 teams are working tirelessly to provide relief to people affected by the current flood situation in the Chenab River.

According to Rescue 1122 and local administration, the teams have safely evacuated 72 people and 2 animals from several flood-hit areas, including Mouza Jasrat, Ada Pathankot, and Mouza Yakke Ki. These efforts are part of a larger operation that has already shifted 1,406 people and 184 animals to safe places.

To cater to the needs of the flood-affected people, 16 flood relief camps have been set up across the district. These camps are providing essential relief and rescue facilities to those in need.

Rescue 1122 Chiniot remains on high alert, ready to respond to any situation that may arise. The teams are working around the clock to protect lives and property, and their efforts have been instrumental in mitigating the impact of the floods.

The rescue operations are ongoing, with teams working in multiple areas to ensure that everyone affected by the floods receives the necessary assistance. The district administration, along with Rescue 1122 and other agencies, is working together to provide relief and support to those affected by the floods.

