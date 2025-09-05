President greets nation on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

President Asif Ali Zardari greeted the entire nation and Muslim Ummah on the day of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal and urged the people to pledge to mould individual and collective lives in accordance with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari greeted the entire nation and Muslim Ummah on the day of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal and urged the people to pledge to mould individual and collective lives in accordance with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a message on the auspicious day, he said, "Today, on the blessed day of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, I extend my greetings to the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah."

"This historic and memorable occasion is a source of joy and devotion for the Muslim Ummah," he said adding, "Besides this 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, the joy of completing the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) brings us the message that we should implement the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) universal principles of justice, mercy, brotherhood and peace in our social, political and cultural structures."

"This day unites Muslims all over the world in a relationship that is based on faith and whose focus is solely and exclusively the noble personality of the Messenger of Allah (PBUH)," he remarked.

He said, "In this context, the National Assembly and Senate have decided to commemorate this historic occasion at the national level through unanimous resolutions, which is a manifestation of the entire nation’s deep love and devotion to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)."

He said, "Moreover, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has also declared this year as a commemorative year on the completion of the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), uniting the entire nation around this message of compassion."

"The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) teaches us that justice, fairness, compassion, kindness, brotherhood, equality, and respect for humanity are the foundations of a pious society. Today, when the world is faced with challenges such as extremism, injustice, social unrest, and uncontrolled trends of digitalization, we need to find solutions to these problems in the light of the life of the Prophet (PBUH)," he stressed.

The President said, "The solutions to the challenges that the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan are facing today lie in the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He taught us unity, love, and brotherhood, and these are the principles that can take us out of social and economic problems. Let us take this opportunity to pledge that we will put our differences behind us and work together for the development of our country and nation."

"The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) always taught us to help the weak, orphans, and the needy," he continued, adding, "It is our responsibility to adopt the examples set by Holy Prophet (PBUH).

"We are seeing that our beloved homeland is currently facing the severe effects of climate change, as a result of which flood disasters are being witnessed in different parts of the country," he observed.

President Zardari said, "In this emergency, joint efforts are being made by the government, local administration, and relief organizations to ensure the safety and rehabilitation of the affectees as early as possible."

"This is the time when we, while learning from Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), should help our people with open hearts and ensure their rehabilitation as soon as possible, because Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also strived for the welfare of others in every situation," he added.

He said, "Let us pledge on this auspicious occasion to make the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) a part of our lives and in their light, make our society a cradle of equality and peace. I pray that Allah Almighty grants us all the ability to follow the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)."