Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference was organized at the Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday.

Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar said in his address that the Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a great role model for us and teaches us social justice, equality and tolerance.

He said that by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), we can create a peaceful, just and prosperous society.