Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Great Model To Develop Social Justice, Equality: Law Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 11:14 PM
The Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference was organized at the Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday
Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar said in his address that the Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a great role model for us and teaches us social justice, equality and tolerance.
He said that by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), we can create a peaceful, just and prosperous society.
