Open Menu

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Great Model To Develop Social Justice, Equality: Law Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 11:14 PM

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minister

The Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference was organized at the Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference was organized at the Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday.

Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar said in his address that the Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a great role model for us and teaches us social justice, equality and tolerance.

He said that by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), we can create a peaceful, just and prosperous society.

Recent Stories

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

1 minute ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

1 minute ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

1 minute ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

4 minutes ago
 SSC second annual exams rescheduled to start on Se ..

SSC second annual exams rescheduled to start on Sep 29

4 minutes ago
Attock police vows stern action against food smugg ..

Attock police vows stern action against food smuggling, DPO chairs key meeting

4 minutes ago
 Ni hao Meets As-salamu alaykum: How $8.5 Bln in B2 ..

Ni hao Meets As-salamu alaykum: How $8.5 Bln in B2B deals could forge a new econ ..

4 minutes ago
 Six injured in Mardan accident

Six injured in Mardan accident

4 minutes ago
 38th KP Cabinet meeting held

38th KP Cabinet meeting held

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to agricultural relief: Minister of ..

Govt committed to agricultural relief: Minister of State Huzaifa Rehman

4 minutes ago
 Rajuha Police crack down on drug peddler, seize he ..

Rajuha Police crack down on drug peddler, seize heroin worth lakhs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan