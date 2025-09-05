Open Menu

Rana Urges PTI To Resolve Political Issues Through Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 11:14 PM

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to come forward to resolve political issues through dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to come forward to resolve political issues through dialogue.

PTI should avoid creating unrest and chaos in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI’s undemocratic and uncivilized attitude would be harmful for the country, he said.

Dialogue is the option to address political issues, he stated.

Commenting on construction of water reservoirs, he said, there is a need to develop a consensus among the political parties for construction of dams.

Recent Stories

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

1 minute ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

1 minute ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

1 minute ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

4 minutes ago
 SSC second annual exams rescheduled to start on Se ..

SSC second annual exams rescheduled to start on Sep 29

4 minutes ago
Attock police vows stern action against food smugg ..

Attock police vows stern action against food smuggling, DPO chairs key meeting

4 minutes ago
 Ni hao Meets As-salamu alaykum: How $8.5 Bln in B2 ..

Ni hao Meets As-salamu alaykum: How $8.5 Bln in B2B deals could forge a new econ ..

4 minutes ago
 Six injured in Mardan accident

Six injured in Mardan accident

4 minutes ago
 38th KP Cabinet meeting held

38th KP Cabinet meeting held

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to agricultural relief: Minister of ..

Govt committed to agricultural relief: Minister of State Huzaifa Rehman

4 minutes ago
 Rajuha Police crack down on drug peddler, seize he ..

Rajuha Police crack down on drug peddler, seize heroin worth lakhs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan