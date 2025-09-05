Rana Urges PTI To Resolve Political Issues Through Dialogue
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 11:14 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to come forward to resolve political issues through dialogue
PTI should avoid creating unrest and chaos in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.
PTI’s undemocratic and uncivilized attitude would be harmful for the country, he said.
Dialogue is the option to address political issues, he stated.
Commenting on construction of water reservoirs, he said, there is a need to develop a consensus among the political parties for construction of dams.
