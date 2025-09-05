Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to come forward to resolve political issues through dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to come forward to resolve political issues through dialogue.

PTI should avoid creating unrest and chaos in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI’s undemocratic and uncivilized attitude would be harmful for the country, he said.

Dialogue is the option to address political issues, he stated.

Commenting on construction of water reservoirs, he said, there is a need to develop a consensus among the political parties for construction of dams.