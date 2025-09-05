NHA Marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) With Devotion & Reverence
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 11:14 PM
The National Highway Authority (NHA), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Communications, on Friday organized a special gathering of Darood-o-Salaam (Salutations upon the Holy Prophet) to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) with devotion and reverence
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The National Highway Authority (NHA), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Communications, on Friday organized a special gathering of Darood-o-Salaam (Salutations upon the Holy Prophet) to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) with devotion and reverence.
According to a press release, the event was arranged at the NHA Headquarters in line with the instructions of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. The celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is being observed this year, as always, with great devotion and reverence by all ministries and major national institutions.
The gathering began with a recitation of the Holy Qur’an, followed by the recitation of Naats (poetry in praise of the Prophet) by various Naat Khwans.
Officers and staff members of the NHA attended the ceremony with enthusiasm.
Since all senior officials of the Ministry of Communications and the NHA are actively engaged in the restoration of flood-affected roads and bridges, and in providing continuous support to the flood victims, it is commendable that, despite their ongoing responsibilities, the NHA administration, officers, and staff organized this blessed gathering with sincere dedication.
What made this event especially honorable was that, in the spirit of interfaith harmony, the arrangements for this spiritual gathering were overseen by Mr Shankar Lal, General Manager of Budget & Accounts at NHA, who is of the Hindu faith.
In a heartfelt expression of reverence, Shankar Lal stated that Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a beacon of mercy and blessings for the entire universe and a guiding light for all humanity. He conveyed the divine message of Allah to every element of creation—humans, jinn, plants, stones, and every particle of existence."
He emphasized that it is essential not only for the Muslim Ummah but for all nations of the world to strictly adhere to the commands of Allah and the teachings of the Holy Prophet. That is where true success and salvation lie.
He further stated, Let us make unity and harmony our mission. Let us rise above petty disputes and adopt patience, tolerance, and forbearance as our identity. Through our actions, we must show the world that we are the very people who can lead and guide humanity with excellence.”
Recent Stories
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
SSC second annual exams rescheduled to start on Sep 29
Attock police vows stern action against food smuggling, DPO chairs key meeting
Ni hao Meets As-salamu alaykum: How $8.5 Bln in B2B deals could forge a new econ ..
Six injured in Mardan accident
38th KP Cabinet meeting held
Govt committed to agricultural relief: Minister of State Huzaifa Rehman
Rajuha Police crack down on drug peddler, seize heroin worth lakhs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence1 minute ago
-
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minister1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas1 minute ago
-
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue1 minute ago
-
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot4 minutes ago
-
Attock police vows stern action against food smuggling, DPO chairs key meeting4 minutes ago
-
Six injured in Mardan accident4 minutes ago
-
38th KP Cabinet meeting held4 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to agricultural relief: Minister of State Huzaifa Rehman4 minutes ago
-
Rajuha Police crack down on drug peddler, seize heroin worth lakhs4 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held with 300 Ecstasy tablets in Quetta9 minutes ago
-
President greets nation on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal9 minutes ago