NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

The National Highway Authority (NHA), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Communications, on Friday organized a special gathering of Darood-o-Salaam (Salutations upon the Holy Prophet) to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) with devotion and reverence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The National Highway Authority (NHA), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Communications, on Friday organized a special gathering of Darood-o-Salaam (Salutations upon the Holy Prophet) to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) with devotion and reverence.

According to a press release, the event was arranged at the NHA Headquarters in line with the instructions of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. The celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is being observed this year, as always, with great devotion and reverence by all ministries and major national institutions.

The gathering began with a recitation of the Holy Qur’an, followed by the recitation of Naats (poetry in praise of the Prophet) by various Naat Khwans.

Officers and staff members of the NHA attended the ceremony with enthusiasm.

Since all senior officials of the Ministry of Communications and the NHA are actively engaged in the restoration of flood-affected roads and bridges, and in providing continuous support to the flood victims, it is commendable that, despite their ongoing responsibilities, the NHA administration, officers, and staff organized this blessed gathering with sincere dedication.

What made this event especially honorable was that, in the spirit of interfaith harmony, the arrangements for this spiritual gathering were overseen by Mr Shankar Lal, General Manager of Budget & Accounts at NHA, who is of the Hindu faith.

In a heartfelt expression of reverence, Shankar Lal stated that Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a beacon of mercy and blessings for the entire universe and a guiding light for all humanity. He conveyed the divine message of Allah to every element of creation—humans, jinn, plants, stones, and every particle of existence."

He emphasized that it is essential not only for the Muslim Ummah but for all nations of the world to strictly adhere to the commands of Allah and the teachings of the Holy Prophet. That is where true success and salvation lie.

He further stated, Let us make unity and harmony our mission. Let us rise above petty disputes and adopt patience, tolerance, and forbearance as our identity. Through our actions, we must show the world that we are the very people who can lead and guide humanity with excellence.”