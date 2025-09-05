38th KP Cabinet meeting held

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The 38th meeting of the provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, was held on Friday at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar.

Members of the provincial cabinet, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, and relevant administrative secretaries participated in the meeting.

At the cabinet meeting, prayers were offered for the personnel martyred in recent terrorist attacks across different areas of the province and for those who lost their lives in the earthquake in Afghanistan.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister commended the civil administration on his behalf and the entire cabinet for timely rescue efforts and an excellent relief operation in the flood-affected areas.

The district administration, rescue agencies, and provincial departments all did an outstanding job throughout the process.

Never before in the country’s history have compensation payments been made to victims so quickly. Timely relief has restored the victims' trust in the provincial government. This is a major achievement of our government and a clear example of good governance.

The Chief Minister further said that data is being collected regarding the loss of livestock suffered by flood victims, and increasing the compensation in this regard is under consideration. Data on damaged government property due to the floods has already been compiled, and restoration work will begin soon.

He added that just as we were affected by floods, our Afghan brothers and sisters have been affected by the earthquake. In this difficult time, it is our moral duty and humanitarian obligation to help the Afghan earthquake victims.

The CM said that 35 trucks of relief goods have already been dispatched immediately for the earthquake victims, and the provincial government will continue to support them further.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that more tents and medicines are needed in the earthquake-affected areas, and therefore, an additional 1,000 tents and medical supplies will be sent to Afghanistan. Aid will also be provided in the form of ration supplies, and the injured coming for treatment will be given every possible medical facility.

