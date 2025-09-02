Open Menu

August Turns Bloody As Indian Forces Claim Six More Kashmiri Lives In Occupied Valley: Report

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 09:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) In a continued campaign of state terrorism, Indian forces martyred six more Kashmiris during the month of August in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as August turned bloody with Indian forces claiming six Kashmiri lives in Indian occupied valley.

According to the latest data from the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Indian forces ruthlessly martyred four innocent people today in a series of fake encounters, plunging the already troubled territory into deeper sorrow and despair.

During this period, personnel from the Indian army, police, paramilitary forces, Special Investigation Agency (SIA), and National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 29 civilians, predominantly political activists, youth, and students amid 186 cordon-and-search operations and house raids. Many of those detained were charged under draconian laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Meanwhile, properties including homes and land belonging to 11 Kashmiris were seized, and five Kashmiri Muslim government employees were suspended by the New Delhi-controlled Bharatiya Janata Party regime, headed by the highly communal, non-Kashmiri Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Meanwhile, over three thousand Kashmiris including prominent Hurriyat leaders and activists such as APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Shah, Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Ameer Hamza, Dr. Hameed Fayaz, Shahid-ul-Islam, Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Zaffar Akbar Butt, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Showket Hakeem, Advocate Zahid Ali, Abdul Ahad Parra, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr. Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Rafiq Ahmad Ganai, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Saleem Nanaji, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Fayaz Hussain Jafari, Umar Adil Dar, Siraj Zargar, Dawood Zargar, Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh, human rights defender Khurrum Parvaiz, journalists Irfan Majeed, and many others continue to endure relentless political persecution through illegal imprisonment.

Detained for years in jails across India and Kashmir, they remain behind bars on fabricated charges, victims of a brutal campaign to silence dissent and crush the Kashmir freedom movement.

