Authorities directed to ensure quality of construction work on development projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah here on Monday directed the authorities concerned to ensure quality of construction work on ongoing development projects.

Presiding over a meeting of Division Development Working Party, held here to review progress of different development schemes, he said that special emphasis should be given on quality in the ongoing development work.

Approving the replies of the objections raised on 13 schemes of Highway Circle-I and II, the building and other departments, he said that most of the projects are of roads. The roads projects were being completed to facilitate the residents of several areas. The projects would also improve the flow of traffic on the existing routes, he added.

Additional Commissioner, Coordination, Saif Anwar Jappa, Director Development, Nazia Sudhan, Xens of Highway and Building, Sub Engineers and officers of other departments were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner said that the Punjab government was giving priority to the construction and repair work of roads, especially in rural areas, which would provide better facilities to the people.

The projects would help ensure smooth flow of traffic on different routes, he said adding, solid steps were being taken to facilitate the citizens.

The development projects should be completed within shortest possible time frame to facilitate the residents and policy guidelines should also be implemented.

He directed the authorities that quality material should be used on all development projects as well as quality of work should also be ensured.

The road projects being completed of Highway Circle-II included construction and repair work of eight km long road from Dakhli Khurd to Bandot in Tehsil Gujar Khan, 2.5 km long Kahuta Bypass Road, 9.4 km, Janjor to Bhura Hayal Road in Kahuta Tehsil.

Similarly, Highway Circle-I projects included, construction and repair work of 22 km long Dhoke Chahaj road project, road widening project of Chakri road from Biscuit Factory to Shah Kaif Pul, repair work of Kalma Chowk to Dhamial Mor road, construction and repair work of Transformer Chowk to Sahi Chowk road, construction and repair work of the road from Ward No. 1 to 10, Nullah Dhari Chowk to Alaf Shah graveyard and Qazi Road, Ward No. 8 to Chaklala Cantt.