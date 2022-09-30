(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday said the acquittal of Maryam and Safdar in the Avenfield Reference has proved that there had been no prosecution in the case and everything was done to erode PML-N.

Talking to a private news channel, he said with the decision Imran Khan's four year propaganda has come to an end.

The PML-N leader said he believed in knocking out politicians on political grounds and not in any other way.

Responding to a question, he said audio-leaks had exposed Imran's lies and his lust for power. It was a matter of concern that a prime minister was engaged in hatching a conspiracy against the national interest, he added.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said everyone knows who had destroyed country's economy and expressed the resolve that "The government will surely improve its performance before the general elections which will be held on time."zkz-shk